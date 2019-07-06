“Newsies,” DVD
True story (based on 1899 newsboys’ strike) of courageous paper boys who become unlikely heroes when they team up to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon.
“The Forgotten Puppy,” by Holly Webb
Emi has wanted a dog for as long as she can remember. So when she gets Miki, a little Shiba Inu puppy, Emi wants to take her everywhere. There’s just one problem — she has to leave Miki behind on the weekends when she visits her dad. Miki can’t understand why Emi keeps going away!
“Joust: Book 1,” by Mercedes Lackey
The first book in this thrilling new series introduces us to a young slave who dreams of becoming a jouster — one of the few warriors who can actually ride a flying dragon. And so, in secret, he begins to raise his own dragon.