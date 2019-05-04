“Green Book,” DVD
Inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class, and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line. Confronted with racism, danger, as well as unexpected humanity and humor — they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.
“Bedtime for Beasties,” by Leslie Staub
For any child who has trouble going to sleep, here is a funny, imaginative, and ultimately empowering bedtime book about a girl who takes control of her nightmare and shows a group of monsters that she’s the boss of her dreams.
“The Fall of Crazy House,” by James Patterson
Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they’re trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing — not even the all-powerful United regime.
Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government and freeing the people of the former United States. But to win this war, will the girls have to become the very thing they hate?