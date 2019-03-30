"Instant Family" DVD
When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) choose to start a family, they stumble headfirst into the world of foster care adoption. They must hilariously learn the ropes of instant parenthood if they hope to become a real family. Inspired by a true story.
"The Witch Elm," by Tana French
Toby is a happy-go-lucky charmer who's dodged a scrape at work and is celebrating with friends when the night takes a turn that will change his life. Toby is forced to face the possibility that his past may not be what he has always believed.
"The Last Firehawk Series- The Shadowlands Bk.5," by Katrina Charman
In book 5 of this fantasy series, the magical Ember Stone is almost complete! There is only one piece left to find. But Thorn's darkness is spreading faster than ever! Can the friends complete the stone in time to save Perodia?