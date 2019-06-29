”Run the Race,” DVD
Against the backdrop of high school football and track, two brothers in a small Southern town face escalating problems with two different world views, straining — but ultimately strengthening — the bonds of brotherhood.
“Exploring the Pioneer Trail,” by Shauna Gibby
Shine a light behind the pages and be dazzled as hidden images appear before your eyes. The trail that the pioneers traveled is brought to life with interactive pages and discussion questions. Children will be delighted to illuminate the pages to see what the pioneers packed for their journey, what challenges the pioneers overcame, and much more!
“Finding Anne de Bourgh,” by Ronda Gibb Hinrichsen
As heiress of Rosings Park, Anne de Bourgh’s health is of utmost importance to her mother, Lady Catherine de Bourgh. Thus, following the shock of a recent fire at Rosings Park, the young woman is spirited away to Brighton to take the cure. While her domineering mother is bent on healing her daughter’s sickly constitution to secure her a suitable match, Anne herself is far more concerned with sketching the flora and fauna of the lovely sea town.