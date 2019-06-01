”Hidden Bodies,” by Caroline Kepnes, CD
Joe Goldberg is no stranger to hiding bodies. In the past 10 years, this 30-something has buried four of them, collateral damage in his quest for love. Now he’s heading west to Los Angeles, the city of second chances, determined to put his past behind him.
”Bruno the Standing Cat,” by Nadine Robert
When a box arrives on Peter’s doorstep, he opens it to find Bruno, a cat who is standing up on two legs. It is very odd. Bruno likes to chew bubble gum, play house, and skateboard — and refuses to engage in any catlike behavior. But Peter likes Bruno, and so they become friends and do everything they can think of together.
”Then Sings My Soul,” by Amy K. Sorrells
When Jakob’s wife dies, he and his daughter, Nel, are forced to face the realities of his worsening dementia — including a near-naked, midnight jaunt down the middle of main street — as well as emerging shadows Nel had no idea lay beneath her father’s beloved, curmudgeonly ways.