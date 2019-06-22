“Dumbo” DVD
A young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer.
“The Heart of a Vicar,” by Sarah M. Eden
Young love is all too fleeting, as Harold Jonquil painfully discovered years ago when Sarah Sarvol, the niece of a neighboring landowner, captured his heart. After an idyllic few weeks in the throes of blossoming love, reality intervened. They could have no future.
“Diggersaurs,” by Michael Whaite
A dozen dinosaur trucks crunch, scrape, chomp, and rumble through this book as they work on roads and construction sites.