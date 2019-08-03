“UglyDolls,” DVD
In Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. When Moxy and the UglyDolls discover Perfection, a town where dolls are seen through a strict model of attractiveness, they confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.
“Endling the First Book 2,” by Katherine Applegate
To learn if she truly is the last dairne in the world — the endling — Byx and her friends must travel into the snow-covered mountains of the country of Dreyland, where they hope to uncover the truth behind the legend of a hidden dairne colony.
“The Royal Secret,” by Lucinda Riley
In this suspenseful and heart-pounding novel from New York Times bestselling author Lucinda Riley, an ambitious young journalist unravels a dangerous mystery that threatens to devastate the British monarchy.