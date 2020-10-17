”Heart of Africa,” DVD
A Congolese man runs from a terrible accident and finds himself at a revolutionary camp, where he is told that he has a great destiny. Now, he must face his fears and his shame, but also his magnificent possibilities.
”The Tubman Command,” by Elizabeth Cobbs
Tubman at the height of her powers devises the largest plantation raid of the Civil War. General David Hunter places her in charge of a team of black scouts even though skeptical of what one woman can accomplish.
”Like Nothing Amazing Ever Happened,” by Emily Blejwas
Justin discovers that some things are just unknowable. He learns that time and space and memory are grander and weirder than he ever thought, and that small moments can hold big things, if you’re paying attention. Just like his math teacher said, even when you think you have all the information, there will be more. There is always more.