"Welcome to Marwen," DVD
A miraculous true story of one broken man's fight as he discovers how artistic imagination can restore the human spirit. When a devastating attack leaves Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) shattered and without his memory, no one expected recovery.
"Away in My Airplane," by Margaret Wise Brown
See the birds way up high and the people way down below in this rhyme full of movement, wonder, and excitement from the hidden treasures of Margaret Wise Brown, author of the children's classics "Goodnight Moon" and "Runaway Bunny." A perfect story to share with little ones!
"A Refuge Assured," by Jocelyn Green
Vivienne flees to Philadelphia but finds the same dangers lurking in the French Quarter, as revolutionary sympathizers threaten the life of a young boy left in her care, who some suspect to be the Dauphin. Can the French settlement, Azilum, offer permanent refuge?