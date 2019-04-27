”Escape Room” DVD
An intriguing invitation brings six strangers together. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.
”The Book Hog,” by Greg Pizzoli
The Book Hog loves books-the way they look, the way they feel, the way they smell — and he’ll grab whatever he can find. There’s only one problem: he can’t read! But when a kind librarian invites him to join for story time, this literature-loving pig discovers the treasure that books really are.
”The A List,” by J.A. Jance
Ali Reynolds and her team race against the clock to stop this ruthless killer — before her own name is crossed out for good.