”Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens — CD
Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.
”The Lost Heir (Wings of Fire series Bk. 2),” by Tui T. Sutherland
The lost heir to the SeaWing throne is going home at last. The dragonets came to the SeaWings for protection, but this ocean hides secrets, betrayal — and perhaps even death.
”A Song for the Stars,” by Ilma Todd
Inspired by a true story. Hawaiian Islands, 1779. As the second daughter of a royal chief, Maile will be permitted to marry for love. Maile is suddenly widowed before she is wed. When Maile is tasked with teaching John how to navigate using the stars so he can sail back to England, they must also navigate the challenges of being from very different cultures. In doing so, they might also find the peace that comes when two hearts become one.