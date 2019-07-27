“Eat, Play, Love,” DVD
Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe falls for Dan Landis, the owner of a dog shelter she frequently visits. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York City.
“Mega Bat and Fancy Cat,” by Anna Humphrey
Megabat was looking forward to Christmas morning: presents, playing toys, smooshfruit and watching Star Wars. But then Daniel opened his last, most special present.
“Charlotte’s Promise,” by Jennifer Moore
One year ago Charlotte Bower’s life was ripped apart when Creek Indians attacked, killed her parents, and separated her from her young brother — now, she will stop at nothing to find him. After a year of captivity, she has finally made her escape. Her search will begin in New Orleans, where captives were taken after the raid. But how to reach a city hundreds of miles away?