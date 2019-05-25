"Love In Design," DVD
Hannah returns to her small New England hometown and must work with Jeff, an old flame, to renovate a historical manor.
"The Alien Next Door," by A.I. Newton
An alien boy named Zeke tries to fit in and adjust to life on Earth, while a classmate, Harris, suspects that Zeke might not be quite what he claims to be.
"The Tinderbox," by Beverly Lewis
On the day before her Amish parents' 20th wedding anniversary, 19-year-old Sylvia Miller stumbles across the key to the old brass tinderbox. Sylvia unlocks the cherished heirloom, not realizing that what she is about to discover will splinter apart her happy life.