“Captain Marvel,” DVD
Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger.
“Boom! Bellow! Bleat!,” by Georgia Heard
Laced with humor, the poems are a delight to read aloud and cover all major classes of animals: mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, insects, even a crustacean.
“Daisies and Devotion,” by Josi S. Killpack
The two friends end up playing matchmaker for each other. Timothy will find a decent gentleman for Maryann, and Maryann will prove to Timothy that his perfect woman doesn’t exist.
Until Miss Shaw comes to London.
It’s an up-and-down game of he-loves-me, he-loves-me-not, with both hearts and friendships on the line.