SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old Blackfoot man died after being ejected from his vehicle on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City early Monday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash scene on southbound I-15 near 2100 South at approximately 3:06 a.m.
Medical personnel were working on 20-year-old Kelton Kluvers of Blackfoot, Idaho, who had been ejected from his vehicle.
A witness told troopers that Kluvers was driving correctly when, out of no where, the vehicle swerved to the left and struck the center barrier. The vehicle then rolled several times and came to rest on top of Kluvers.