BLACKFOOT – Instead of a withheld judgment and probation as his public defender requested Monday, a young Blackfoot man got a suspended prison sentence and probation when he appeared before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson for sentencing after pleading guilty to delivery of methamphetamine.
Diego Gonzalez, 24, also got a stern talking to from Simpson before sentence was pronounced about the downside of smoking marijuana
In addition to delivery of methamphetamine, Gonzalez was originally charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, but those charges were dismissed in a plea bargain with the state in exchange for his guilty plea to the meth charge. He was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and three years indeterminate. Simpson then suspended the sentence and placed Gonzalez on probation for four years.
Before sentencing Gonzalez, Simpson said he was declining public defender Manuel Murdoch’s request for a withheld judgment for his client because he had told the pre-sentence investigator he liked to smoke marijuana and that it wasn’t harmful. Reading from the pre-sentence report prepared for Gonzalez, Simpson said, “You say you’re not a drug addict but say you like to smoke weed. According to the investigator, you have a mild cannabis disorder. It’s a mild disorder but it’s there, and it’s a concern for me that you can’t stop — and don’t want to stop — smoking.”
In addition to the prison sentence and probation, Simpson fined Gonzalez $800 plus court costs and laboratory fees and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service and reimburse Bingham County $500 for the cost of his public defender. Conditions of his probation include enrolling in a vocational training program or returning to school and getting his high school diploma or a GED
If the defendant doesn’t abide by the terms set out by the court, the suspended prison sentence can be imposed.
Gonzalez was one of 22 defendants scheduled to appear before Simpson for various reasons Monday.
Sentencing of Sarah Gladys Walters for possession of a controlled subject was continued to Aug. 19, and a status conference was scheduled for Aug. 2.
Sentencing of Angelo Lewis Garcia, 35, Blackfoot, for felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and being a persistent violator, was continued to July 29 for further investigation and clarification of the presentence report.
Sentencing of Mathew Wade, 36, Blackfoot, on a charge of malicious injury to property and resisting an officer was continued to July 15.
Cody Michael Carroll, 25, Fort Hall, charged with possession of a controlled substance, had his own recognizance release to pretrial services revoked for failure to appear for drug testing, and bail set at $40,000. Cody told the court he didn’t appear because he had smoked marijuana and knew he would test dirty.
David Ryan Hillman, 46, Shelley, pleaded innocent to charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident. A pretrial conference was set for Aug. 2 and a jury trial for Aug. 27.
Plea arraignment of Luis Rogelio Silva 37, Blackfoot, for failure to appear for pretrial conference on his innocent plea to malicious injury to property was continued to Aug. 27 while he seeks treatment at the Veterans hospital in Salt Lake City.
Tanner C. Adams, 19, Blackfoot, had his own recognizance release revoked because he failed to contact pretrial services while awaiting trial on charges of burglary, grand theft and eluding an officer. Bail was set at $40,000 and he was remanded to custody.
Andy Layne Metz, 38, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer, fleeing or eluding officers, possession of methamphetamine, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana under 3 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to a child and false imprisonment. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Aug. 2, and jury trial for Aug. 22.
Nathan Charles Gibbs, 53, Firth, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine under a plea bargain with the state that dismissed a charge of parole violation and the condition that his sentence run concurrently with one in an Oregon case. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 19 and he was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.