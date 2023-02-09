The city of Blackfoot recently passed a resolution that expresses support for law enforcement agencies that serve the community. The resolution was signed by Mayor Marc Carroll on Tuesday.
The beginning of the resolution reads, “The role of law enforcement has always and continues to have a profound importance for the safety and freedom of the people of the City of Blackfoot and surrounding areas.”
The resolution said that the duties of law enforcement officers puts them in situations of high stress and danger “repeatedly.” It said that this requires them to make immediate decisions and actions.
The resolution goes on to say that, “Nationwide our media outlets, social media, and other internet platforms continue to harass, insult, threaten, and call for defunding or disbanding of law enforcement through distorted complaints of wrong-doing and continuously fail to recognize the overwhelming benefit law enforcement officers provide to their respective communities.
“The loyalty, training and sacrifices made by our officers and their families are receiving shamelessly little attention, respect, or honor from media, politicians, celebrities and others.”
The resolution then expresses pride for local law enforcement agencies. “It is readily apparent to this Mayor and City Council that the training, sacrifices, ebay practices and policies of our Blackfoot City Police Department have all contributed to ensuring that the men and women who serve as law enforcement professionals conduct their duties with the highest of professional standards and respect for all members of our community.”
The resolution makes four statements.
The first statement is, “The Blackfoot Mayor and City Council hereby convey their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Blackfoot Police Department, their related support employees, and all of their families who earnestly and professionally serve and protect our community.”
The second statement is, “We further denounce and reject any attempts to demoralize, dissuade, defund or dismantle the benefits and blessings of our City of Blackfoot law enforcement officers.”
The third statement is, “The Mayor and City Council of the City of Blackfoot hereby declare the City of Blackfoot as a pro-law enforcement community.”
The fourth statement is, “This Resolution shall be effective upon its adoption and approval.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.