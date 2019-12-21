”Rocky Mountain Christmas,” DVD
Sarah Davis heads to her uncle’s struggling ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a recent breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, an entitled Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. As Sarah and Graham start to bond, Sarah may get more for Christmas than she bargained for.
”Family is a Superpower,” by Michael Dahl
Along with bright, bold illustrations and poetically spare text, award-winning author Michael Dahl (Bedtime for Batman, Good Morning, Superman, and Be a Star, Wonder Woman) makes all families, no matter how big or how small, feel SUPER!
”Sam Houston & the Alamo Avengers,” by Brian Kilmeade
“Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” recaptures this pivotal war that changed America forever, and sheds light on the tightrope all war heroes walk between courage and calculation.