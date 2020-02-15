”Ford V Ferrari,” DVD
James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” is driving up some serious Oscar buzz. Based on real-life events, the film chronicles the story behind Ford Motor Co.’s conquest to outperform every car on the racetrack.
”Golden in Death,” by J.D. Robb
Pediatrician Kent Abner received the package on a beautiful April morning. Inside was a cheap trinket, a golden egg that could be opened into two halves. When he pried it apart, highly toxic airborne fumes entered his body — and killed him. But when someone else dies in the same grisly manner, it becomes clear that she’s dealing with either a madman — or someone who has a hidden and elusive connection to both victims.
”Fairies Are Real,” by Holly Hatam
Pixie dust, crystals, and honey, oh my! That’s what fairies are made of! But did you know that fairies’ clothes are made from flower petals sewn with spiderwebs, or that a fairy is born each time a seed is planted?