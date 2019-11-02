”The Fighting Preacher,” DVD
Willard, a former world middleweight boxing champ, isn’t about to take any guff. Though a staunch Christian, he doesn’t really believe in turning the other cheek and is more than willing to defend his faith and family with his fists. But Willard feels inspired to try a new approach to taking on the unwelcoming town. This is a moving David vs. Goliath story that will make you laugh, cry, and cheer for the underdog.
”The Escape Room,” by Megan Goldin
Welcome to the escape room. Your goal is simple. Get out alive.
”The Evil Princess Vs. The Brave Knight,” by Jennifer L. Holm
Is the Evil Princess really so evil? And is the Brave Knight truly as chivalrous as he seems? Children and parents will laugh at seeing familiar family dynamics play out in this charming and imaginative new story.