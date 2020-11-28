”12 Seconds of Silence,” by Jamie Holmes (E-Audio)
Working in a secretive organization known as Section T, a team of physicists, engineers, and everyday Joes and Janes took on a devilish challenge.
”Christmas Cupcake Murder,” by Joanne Fluke (E-Audio)
As December turns Lake Eden into the North Pole, the heat is on in Hannah Swensen’s kitchen to honor two Christmas promises: baking irresistible holiday cupcakes and preventing murder!
”Midnight Sun,” by Stephenie Meyer (E-Audio)
When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in “Twilight,” an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. At last, listeners can experience Edward’s version in the long-awaited companion novel, “Midnight Sun.”