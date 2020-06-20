”Separation Anxiety,” by Laura Zigman (Audio)
Wickedly funny and surprisingly tender, “Separation Anxiety” offers a frank portrait of middle-aged limbo, examining the ebb and flow of life’s most important relationships.
”The Shadows Between Us,” by Tricia Levenseller (Audio)
No one knows the extent of the freshly crowned Shadow King’s power. Some say he can command the shadows that swirl around him to do his bidding. Others say they speak to him, whispering the thoughts of his enemies. Regardless, Alessandra knows what she deserves, and she’s going to do everything within her power to get it.
”The Water Keeper,” by Charles Martin (E-Book)
When he pulls a beautiful woman named Summer out of Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway, Murph’s mission to lay his mentor to rest at the end of the world takes a dangerous turn. Drawn to Summer, and desperate to find her missing daughter, Murph is pulled deeper and deeper into the dark and dangerous world of modern-day slavery.