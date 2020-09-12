“Blind Faith,” by Sharon Sala (E-Book)
When a 17-year-old boy goes missing while camping with his buddies in the Chisos Mountains in Big Bend, the case is right up PI Charlie Dodge’s alley. Charlie’s reputation for finding missing people — especially missing kids — is unparalleled. Unfortunately, trouble seems to be equally good at finding him.
“A Lady’s Favor,” by Josi S. Kilpack (E-Book)
Lord Strapshire is the most-eligible bachelor in town, and he has set his sights on the lovely Bianca Davidson. It’s too bad that Bianca finds him to be an insufferable boor.
“Midnight Sun,” by Stephenie Meyer (E-Book)
This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most unnerving and intriguing event he has experienced in all his years as a vampire.