”The Book of Life,” by Deborah Harkness (E-Audio)
Diana and Matthew time travel back from Elizabethan London to make a dramatic return to the present — facing new crises and old enemies. At Matthew’s ancestral home, Sept-Tours, they reunite with the beloved cast of characters from “A Discovery of Witches” — with one significant exception.
”Kingdom of the Blind,” by Louise Penny (E-Book)
When a body is found, the terms of the bizarre will suddenly seem less peculiar and far more menacing. But it isn’t the only menace Gamache is facing.
”Scarlet,” by Marissa Meyer (E-Audio)
When Scarlet encounters Wolf, a street fighter who may have information as to her grandmother’s whereabouts, she is loath to trust this stranger, but is inexplicably drawn to him, and he to her.