”New Amsterdam,” DVD
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold, “The Blacklist”), the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help?
”The Adventures of Captain Underpants,” by Dav Pilkey
Fourth graders George Beard and Harold Hutchins are a couple of class clowns. The only thing they enjoy more than playing practical jokes is creating their own comic books. And together they’ve created the greatest superhero in the history of their elementary school: Captain Underpants! His true identity is SO secret, even HE doesn’t know who he is!
”Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts
For both Zane and Darby, their small town roots hold a terrible secret. Now, decades later, they’ve come together to build a new life. But will the past set them free or pull them under?