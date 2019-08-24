”The Gifted: Season 1,” DVD
A family adventure series that follows a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the discovery that their teenage children possess mutant powers.
”A Small Zombie Problem,” by K.G. Campbell
In his fiction debut — and the start of a new series — celebrated illustrator K.G. Campbell brings a touch of Tim Burton to this singularly strange and wonderful story about a lonely boy whose life is about to get a whole lot more complicated when a zombie follows him home.
”The Tinderbox,” by Beverly Lewis
With her Amish parents’ 20th anniversary approaching, 18-year-old Sylvia Miller stumbles across a surprise — the old brass tinderbox her clockmaker father keeps in his Lancaster County shop has been left unlocked. Against her better judgment, Sylvia opens the cherished heirloom, not realizing that what she is about to discover will splinter apart her happy life.