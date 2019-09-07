”Poms,” DVD
An uplifting comedy about a woman who starts a cheerleading squad at a retirement community. “Poms” is a “heartfelt and hilarious” (Hollywood News Source) story that proves it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
”The Peculiar Pig,” by Joy Steuerwald
That “different” one is named Penny, and she’s really not a piglet at all ... she’s a puppy. A puppy who gets longer and longer as her piglet siblings get bigger and bigger. Penny doesn’t understand why she’s different. Penny likes all the sounds she can make, and when danger strikes and her peculiarities prove to be strengths, the piglets see that sometimes it’s good to be a little different.
”Becoming Dr. Seuss,” by Brian Jay Jones
The allure and fascination of his Dr. Seuss alter ego begins. Geisel was a complicated man on an important mission. He introduced generations to the wonders of reading while teaching young people about empathy and how to treat others well.