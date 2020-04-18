At this time, the Blackfoot Public Library is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will be answering phone calls from the public Monday-Thursday from 11-3. This may change very quickly. The Blackfoot library is offering Libby, by Overdrive. Libby is a free app where you can borrow ebooks and digital audiobooks from your public library. You can stream books with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. Patrons must be signed up into Blackfoot’s system in order to access Libby. Call the library to be put into the system Monday-Thursday from 11-3 at (208) 785-8628.
”Crooked River,” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (E-audio)
Agent Pendergast reluctantly agrees to visit the crime scene — and, despite himself, is quickly drawn in by the incomprehensible puzzle. An early pathology report only adds to the mystery.
”Cloak of the Night, Book 2,” by Evelyn Skye (E-book)
After the devastating Ceremony of Two Hundred Hearts, Sora, Daemon, Fairy, and Broomstick are truly alone in the fight to save their kingdom. Empress Aki is missing, and everyone else who could help them is a prisoner to Prince Gin’s mind control.
”Gone Baby Gone,” by Dennis Lehane (E-book)
One of its youngest is missing. Private investigators Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro don’t want the case. But after pleas from the child’s aunt, they open an investigation that will ultimately risk everything — their relationship, their sanity, and even their lives — to find a little girl lost.