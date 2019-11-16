”Yellowstone: Season 2,” DVD
Determined to protect his ranch and his family’s legacy by any means necessary, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) turns up the heat in the most epic season of “Yellowstone” yet.
”Noel Street,” by Richard Paul Evans
A single mother who is supporting herself and her six-year-old, African-American son, Dylan, as a waitress at the Noel Street Diner — isn’t sure what to make of William Smith when his appearance creates a stir in the small town of Mistletoe, Utah.
”The Scarecrow,” by Beth Ferry
All the animals know not to mess with old Scarecrow. But when a small, scared crow falls from midair, Scarecrow does the strangest thing.