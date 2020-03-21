”Jumanji: The Next Level,” DVD
When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken — and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there’s more obstacles and more danger to overcome.
”Orphan X,” by Gregg Hurwitz
The Nowhere Man is a legendary figure spoken about only in whispers. It’s said that when he’s reached by the truly desperate and deserving, the Nowhere Man can and will do anything to protect and save them. But he’s not merely a legend.
”Please Don’t Eat Me,” by Liz Climo
When a carefree bunny is approached by a voracious bear in the woods, Bunny has just one request: “Please don’t eat me.”