”Dark Storm,” by Karen Harper — CD
Amid a flurry of mysterious leads and dead ends, Claire and her criminal-lawyer husband, Nick, turn to friends and colleagues, desperate to tap every resource at their disposal. But the deeper they dig, the more unsettling the case becomes, dredging up old family secrets that shake the foundation of everything Claire thought to be true.
”Rangers Apprentice: The Royal Ranger Bk. 3, Duel At Araluen,” by John Flanagan
With the help of Hal, Thorn, and the rest of the Heron brotherband, Maddie will have to break her father and his men out of the hill fort, but will they reach Castle Araluen in time?
”Boundless,” by R.A. Salvatore
Though he has been displaced in time, Zaknafein is still a warrior. And no matter what prejudices he must overcome, he knows he will do his duty and fight by Drizzt’s side to stem the tide of darkness that threatens the Realms.