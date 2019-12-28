”Aladdin,” DVD
A street rat frees a genie from a lamp, granting all of his wishes and transforming himself into a charming prince in order to marry a beautiful princess. But soon, an evil sorcerer becomes hell-bent on securing the lamp for his own sinister purposes.
”When Old Midnight Comes Along,” by Loren D. Estleman
Walker’s investigation is complicated by two facts: the police still consider Lawes the prime suspect, and the first-responding officer in that old case was killed in the line of duty shortly afterwards and his notebook has never been found. The question for Walker is, if Lawes is guilty, why would he put himself in jeopardy of arrest and prosecution by giving the forensics team a body to work on?
”Judy Moody and the Right Royal Tea Party,” by Megan McDonald
Judy Moody is in a royal Purple Mountain Majesties mood. With Grandma Lou’s help, she’s dug up proof that some old-timey Moodys lived in merry olde England — and if her grandpa’s notes are right, Judy might even be related to the Queen herself! But when the branches of Judy’s family tree get a few more shakes, some surprises come tumbling out.