”The Outsider,” CD
A boy’s corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. Detective Ralph Anderson orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses.
”Protecting Pollinators,” by Jodi Helmer
We should thank a pollinator at every meal. These diminutive creatures fertilize a third of the crops we eat. Yet half of the 200,000 species of pollinators are threatened. Birds, bats, insects, and many other pollinators are disappearing, putting our entire food supply in jeopardy.
”Willibee the Bumblebee,” by Craig Smith and Maureen Thomson
Willbee the Bumblebee, a catchy rhyme with endearing illustrations that will leave you buzzing!