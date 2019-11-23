”Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” DVD
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her biggest challenge yet — high school. When her parents mysteriously disappear while searching for the Lost City of Gold, Dora must swing into action and lead a group of ill-equipped high schoolers on a wild quest to save them.
”Good Girl, Bad Girl,” by Michael Robotham
A girl is discovered hiding in a secret room in the aftermath of a terrible crime. Half-starved and filthy, she won’t tell anyone her name, or her age, or where she came from. Maybe she is twelve, maybe fifteen. She doesn’t appear in any missing persons file, and her DNA can’t be matched to an identity.
”Amazing Origami Gifts,” by Rob Ives
Create handmade origami gifts for your friends and family, such as a pencil case, a gift box, or a paper flower bouquet. Step-by-step instructions and photographs guide readers through projects of varied difficulty. Crafters will increase visual-spatial reasoning skills while having fun.