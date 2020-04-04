At this time, the Blackfoot Public Library is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will be answering phone calls from the public Monday-Thursday from 11-3. This may change very quickly. The Blackfoot library is offering Libby, by Overdrive. Libby is a free app where you can borrow ebooks and digital audiobooks from your public library. You can stream books with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. Patrons must be signed up into Blackfoot’s system in order to access Libby. Call the library to be put into the system Monday-Thursday from 11-3 at (208) 785-8628.
”The Fifth Avenue Story Society,” by Rachel Hauck (ebook or eaudio)
When all five New Yorkers receive an anonymous, mysterious invitation to the Fifth Avenue Story Society, they suspect they’re victims of a practical joke. No one knows who sent the invitations or why. No one has heard of the literary society. And no one is prepared to reveal their deepest secrets to a roomful of strangers.
”The Lady and the Highwayman,” by Sarah M. Eden (ebook)
For the first time Elizabeth experiences the thrill of a cat-and-mouse adventure reminiscent of one of her own novels as she tries to throw Fletcher off her scent. But the more time they spend together, the more she loses her heart. Its upper-class against working-class, author against author where readers, reputations, and romance are all on the line.
”The Stranger Inside,” by Lisa Unger (eaudio)
Even good people are drawn to do evil things. Twelve-year-old Rain Winter narrowly escaped an abduction while walking to a friend’s house. Her two best friends, Tess and Hank, were not as lucky. Tess never came home, and Hank was held in captivity before managing to escape. Their abductor was sent to prison but years later was released. Then someone delivered real justice — and killed him in cold blood.