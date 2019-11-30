”Hobbs and Shaw,” DVD
For years, hulking lawman Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and lawless outcast Deckard Shaw (Statham) have traded smack talk and body blows. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, Hobbs and Shaw must partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves!
”Frozen 2: The Enchanted Forest”
This chapter book based on “Disney: Frozen 2” is perfect for girls and boys ages 6 to 9.
”You’ll Never Know Dear,” by Hallie Ephron
Forty years after Janey went missing, Lis — now a mother with a college-age daughter of her own — still blames herself for what happened. Every year on the anniversary of her sister’s disappearance, their mother, Miss Sorrel, places a classified ad in the local paper with a picture of the toy Janey had with her that day — a one-of-a-kind porcelain doll — offering a generous cash reward for its return. But this year, the doll came home.