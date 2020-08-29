”Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon (E-Audio)
Outlander introduces an exhilarating world of heroism and breathtaking thrills as one woman is torn between past and present, passion and love.
”The Half Sister,” by Sandie Jones (E-Audio)
Meet the half sister, and unravel the ties that blind us. The Truth. The Lie. The Unthinkable.
”The Lies that Bind,” by Emily Giffin (E-Audio)
“The Lies That Bind” is a mesmerizing and emotionally resonant exploration of the never-ending search for love and truth — in our relationships, our careers, and deep within our own hearts.