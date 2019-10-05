”The Constant Princess,” by Philippa Gregory
From Philippa Gregory comes the remarkable story of Katherine of Aragon, princess of Spain, daughter of two great monarchs, and eventual queen of England when she marries the infamous King Henry VIII.
”W.i.t.c.h. Part 1 Vol.1 The Twelve Portals,” by Disney
Twelve portals have opened between Earth and the dark world of Metamoor, tweaking the mystic veil that separates the two and protects humanity from an evil that threatens to consume it. Five girls have been chosen as Guardians to stand against this menace. Gifted with powers over the elements, Will, Irma, Taranee, Cornelia, and Hay Lin step into their new roles and together become the force for good known as W.I.T.C.H.
”Blood Fury,” by J.R. Ward
A vampire aristocrat, Peyton is well aware of his duty to his bloodline: mate with an appropriate female of his class and carry on his family’s traditions. And he thought he’d found his perfect match — until she fell in love with someone else. Yet when his split-second decision in a battle with the enemy endangers the life of another trainee, Peyton has to face the idea that his future, and his heart, actually lie with another.