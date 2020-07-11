“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” DVD
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
“Complete Essential Oil Diffuser Recipes,” by Pam Farley
There are more than 150 recipes to create scents that assist you in cultivating mental clarity, relaxation, and sleep, as well as provide you with immune support, stress relief, mood enhancement, romantic atmosphere, and much more! Fifty beautiful color photographs accompany the recipes, providing readers with stunning visuals to aid the book’s instruction.
“Zoey (Pony Girls),” by Lisa Mullarkey
Zoey loves riding horses at Storm Cliff Stables, but she’s bored with the rest of the camp activities. When she gets a chance to take pictures for the camp newspaper, she finally gets excited. But why is everyone so mad when the paper comes out?