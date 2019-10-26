”Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season One,” DVD
From Dan Goor and Mike Schur, producers of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” comes the hilarious Golden Globe Award-winning comedy, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg, Saturday Night Live) is a Brooklyn detective with a gift for closing cases and little respect for authority.
”Soccer Sisters: Out of Bounds,” by Andrea Montalbano
About a group of friends and the lessons they learn through their love of the world’s most popular sport.
”After the Fall,” by Kasey S. Pipes
Kasey S. Pipes, advisor to President George W. Bush, tells the fascinating story of Richard Nixon’s comeback. Using unprecedented access to the private post-presidential documents at the Nixon Library, Pipes reveals inside information that has never been reported about Nixon’s successful campaign to repair his reputation and resuscitate his career.