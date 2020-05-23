At this time, the Blackfoot Public Library is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will be answering phone calls from the public Monday-Thursday from 11-3. This may change very quickly. The Blackfoot library is offering Libby, by Overdrive. Libby is a free app where you can borrow ebooks and digital audiobooks from your public library. You can stream books with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. Patrons must be signed up into Blackfoot’s system in order to access Libby. Call the library to be put into the system Monday-Thursday from 11-3 at (208) 785-8628.
“In Five Years,” by Rebecca Serle (E-Audio)
Dannie wakes again, at the brink of midnight, back in 2020. She can’t shake what has happened. It certainly felt much more than merely a dream, but she isn’t the kind of person who believes in visions. Determined to ignore the odd experience, she files it away in the back of her mind. That is, until four-and-a-half years later, when by chance Dannie meets the very same man from her long-ago vision.
“The Break Down,” by B.A. Paris (E-Book)
Cass is having a hard time since the night she saw the car in the woods, on the winding rural road, in the middle of a downpour, with the woman sitting inside — the woman who was killed. She’s been trying to put the crime out of her mind; what could she have done, really? It’s a dangerous road to be on in the middle of a storm. If you can’t trust yourself, who can you trust?
“The Things We Cannot Say,” by Kelly Rimmer (E-Book)
Slipping between Nazi-occupied Poland and the frenetic pace of modern life, Kelly Rimmer creates an emotional and finely wrought narrative. “The Things We Cannot Say” is an unshakable reminder of the devastation when truth is silenced ... and how it can take a lifetime to find our voice before we learn to trust it.