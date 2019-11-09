”The Art of Racing in the Rain,” DVD
The Art of Racing in the Rain is a heartwarming tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his unique insight into the human condition, Enzo helps his owners — racecar driver Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), his wife Eve (Amanda Seyfried) and daughter Zoe — navigate life with a refreshing perspective on friendship, family and unconditional love.
”First Day of Groot,” by Brendan Deneen
Just like the rest of us, Groot’s learning that there’s a first time (and a first day!) for everything. Follow Rocket and Groot as they set off across the galaxy learning new lessons, developing new skills, and making new memories with friends along the way.
”Candy Cane Caper,” by Josi S. Kilpack
The theft of a friend’s priceless, family-legacy Christmas ornaments brings amateur detective and culinary expert Sadie Hoffmiller back on the case in a new standalone cozy mystery.