”Just Mercy,” DVD
A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice.
”When Pencil Met the Markers,” by Karen Kilpatrick and Luis O. Ramos Jr.
Meet the Markers! They love to color. But Purple Marker colors everywhere ― even outside the lines. When the other markers call his creativity a mistake, it’s up to Pencil and Eraser to help Purple discover how making mistakes and making art go hand-in-hand.
”The Widows,” by Jess Montgomery
Kinship, Ohio, 1924: When Lily Ross learns that her husband, Daniel, the town’s widely respected sheriff, has been killed while transporting a prisoner in an apparent accident, she vows to seek the truth about his death.