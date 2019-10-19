”The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith,” DVD
Missionary John H. Groberg returns to Tonga in the 1960s with his wife and their five young daughters. When their sixth child is born with a serious illness, the Grobergs face their ultimate test of faith, only to find themselves surrounded by the love and prayers of thousands of Tongans.
”Ivy + Bean Make the Rules,” by Annie Barrows
Bean’s older sister is going to Girl Power 4-Ever Camp, where she will do Crafts and Music and First Aid and other secret things that Bean will never know about because girls have to be eleven to go to Girl Power 4-Ever Camp. Wait a second! Bean and Ivy can make their own camp, their own better camp.
”The Emerald Heart of Courtenay,” by Anita Stansfield
The moment her father takes his final breath, Sarah Courtenay becomes the sole heir of her family’s sprawling castle — and something far more unexpected. For on his deathbed, Lord Courtenay left his daughter a cryptic message: a dark curse will fall upon the house should Sarah fail to obtain and protect a priceless treasure.