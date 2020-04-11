At this time, the Blackfoot Public Library is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They will be answering phone calls from the public Monday-Thursday from 11-3. This may change very quickly. The Blackfoot library is offering Libby, by Overdrive. Libby is a free app where you can borrow ebooks and digital audiobooks from your public library. You can stream books with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. Patrons must be signed up into Blackfoot’s system in order to access Libby. Call the library to be put into the system Monday-Thursday from 11-3 at (208) 785-8628.
”Behind Every Lie,” by Christina McDonald (E-Audio)
Determined to clear her name, Eva heads from Seattle to London — Kat’s former home — for answers. But as she unravels her mother’s carefully held secrets, Eva soon realizes that someone doesn’t want her to know the truth. And with violent memories beginning to emerge, Eva doesn’t know who to trust. Least of all herself.
”Wolfhunter River,” by Rachel Caine (E-Audio)
Marlene Crockett, from the remote town of Wolfhunter, is panicked for herself and her daughter. When Gwen arrives in the small, isolated rural community, Marlene is already dead — her own daughter blamed for the murder. Except that’s not the person Marlene feared at all. And Gwen isn’t leaving until she finds out who that was.
”The Third to Die,” by Allison Brennan (E-Audio)
An edgy female police detective ... an ambitious FBI special agent. Together, they are at the heart of the ticking-clock investigation for a psychopathic serial killer. The bond they forge in this crucible sets the stage for high-stakes suspense.