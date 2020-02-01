”Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” DVD
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” sees a new war break out after Princess Aurora announces her engagement, and unfortunately there is a continued conflict between men and fairies.
”The Wickerlight,” by Mary Watson
It’s been two months since Zara’s sister Laila was found lifeless on the village green of the small Irish town Kilshamble, not a mark on her. Vicious rumors circle that she died of an overdose or committed suicide — but an autopsy finds no evidence. Zara believes somebody must know what happened, and she throws herself headfirst into an investigation.
”Curious George I Love You,” by H.A. Rey
What could be sweeter than a cuddly little monkey? With short, rhyming text, charming illustrations, and mirrors for little ones to engage with, this board book is the perfect gift to show your little monkey just how much you love them!