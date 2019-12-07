”Road to Christmas,” DVD
When Maggie’s secret plan to reunite Danny and his two brothers with Julia during the live broadcast in Vermont goes awry, Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas.
”Yo-Kai Watch Volume 12,” by Noriyuki Konishi
Nate Adams is just an average kid until the mysterious Whisper gives him the Yo-kai Watch. Now he can see what others cannot: Yo-kai of all shapes and forms!
”Criss Cross,” by James Patterson
A killer with all the skills of a master detective has made Alex Cross the subject of his deranged “investigation.”