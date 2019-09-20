”The Hustle,” DVD
Josephine Chesterfield (Anne Hathaway) is a glamorous, seductive Brit who defrauds gullible wealthy men. Penny (Rebel Wilson) amasses wads of cash by ripping off her marks in neighborhood bars. Despite their different methods, both are masters of the art of the fleece so they con the men that have wronged women.
”Middle School Born to Rock,” by James Patterson
In the next book in James Patterson’s bestselling Middle School series, Rafe Khatchadorian’s hilarious little sister, Georgia, is back for another rollicking adventure! This time, she’s vying to be crowned winner of the Battle of the Bands — if she doesn’t die of embarrassment first!
”Deception Cove,” by Owen Laukkanen
A rescue dog, an ex-Marine, and an ex-convict are caught in the crosshairs of a ruthless gang in remote Washington state, in this “first-rate thriller.”