”Death in Paradise” Seasons, DVD
An Irish detective inspector in the UK Police is transferred to Saint-Marie’s police department, but he hates the sun, sea and sand. The series follow his investigations into murders on the island. Later series see another British DI head the investigative team.
”The Museum of Desire,” by Jonathan Kellerman
Psychologist Alex Delaware and detective Milo Sturgis struggle to make sense of a seemingly inexplicable massacre in this electrifying psychological thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling master of suspense.
”Fairest of All: A Tale of the Wicked Queen (Villains) Book 1,” by Disney Book Group
Now, for the first time, we’ll examine the life of the Wicked Queen and find out just what it is that makes her so nasty. Here’s a hint: the creepy-looking man in the magic mirror is not just some random spooky visage-and he just might have something to do with the Queen’s wicked ways!