“Hush,” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (CD)
Prison is a dangerous place for a former cop — as Harriet Blue is learning on a daily basis. He’s ready to offer Harriet a deal: find his family to buy her freedom.
“Shadows in Death,” by J.D. Robb
While Eve examines a fresh body in Washington Square Park, her husband, Roarke, spots a man among the onlookers he’s known since his younger days on the streets of Dublin. A man who claims to be his half brother. A man who kills for a living and who burns with hatred for him.
“Too Many Frogs,” by Sandy Asher
Froggie shows up at his door. He wants to listen to Rabbit’s story, too. While eating a snack — or three. While lounging on a pillow — or 10. And bringing over his family — dozens and dozens of frogs! Rabbit has finally had enough; Froggie will have to go!